NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot has died

Mist and smoke cover the top of a building near 51st Street and 7th Avenue Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn't far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.