Former US Interior boss takes job at investment company

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has gotten a job with a private investment company after leaving the Trump administration amid unresolved ethics investigations.

North Carolina-based Artillery One said Monday that Zinke has been hired as managing director and will pursue investing opportunities in energy, financial technology and cybersecurity.

Zinke told The Associated Press he had "joined a winning team" following his previous service as a Navy SEAL, a Republican state lawmaker and Montana's sole member the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I am glad to be out of the swamp and free from the chains of office," Zinke said in a text message.

He declined to give further details on the terms of his employment.

After spending almost two years leading an agency that oversees 500 million acres of public lands, Zinke announced his resignation from the Interior Department last month.

He's denied any wrongdoing amid investigations into his private business dealings, a decision to block a tribal casino and other matters.

Artillery One said in its announcement that Zinke will be based in Montana and California but travel extensively overseas.

The company said Zinke will work closely its chief executive, Daniel Cannon, to follow President Donald Trump's agenda of promoting economic development.

The company did not immediately respond to emails requesting further comment.