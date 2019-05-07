Funeral is held for longtime NYC prosecutor Richard A. Brown

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown, who in 1977 was the supervising Brooklyn judge in the arraignment of David Berkowitz, the "Son of Sam" serial killer. Brown died Friday. May 3, 2019. He was 86.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is remembering a prosecutor and judge whose 40-plus years in criminal justice stretched from the gritty "Mean Streets" era of the 1970s to the current opioid crisis.

A funeral is being held on Tuesday for Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown.

Brown was first appointed district attorney in 1991 by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, a Democrat. He was re-elected to six terms in office, running unopposed.

He was a judge for 18 years before serving as a prosecutor and was known universally as "Judge Brown."

Brown was 86 when he died last Friday. He had planned to step down June 1 because of health problems caused by Parkinson's disease.