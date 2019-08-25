Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center

A Howard County emergency responder looks on at the damage caused by a gas explosion at the Lakeside Office Park in Columbia, Md., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The shopping center was evacuated. The explosion caused a power outage in the area. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) less A Howard County emergency responder looks on at the damage caused by a gas explosion at the Lakeside Office Park in Columbia, Md., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The shopping center was evacuated. The explosion caused ... more Photo: Kevin Richardson, AP Photo: Kevin Richardson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A powerful gas explosion has badly damaged a shopping center in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports several businesses were damaged in the explosion at the Lakeside Office Park in Columbia on Sunday morning. The shopping center was evacuated. The explosion caused a power outage in the area.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Crews were working to find the cause.