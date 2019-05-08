ICC prosecutor addresses UN despite US visa ban

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. revocation of a visa for International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has not hindered her from coming to the United Nations to address the Security Council.

Bensouda did not mention the visa ban Wednesday during her briefing of the council on Libya, and U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said she declined requests to speak to the media.

In March, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo banned visas for ICC staff seeking to investigate allegations of war crimes and other abuses by U.S. forces in Afghanistan or elsewhere.

Bensouda's visa was revoked before the court rejected her request to open an investigation into allegations of crimes by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Under an agreement, ICC staff members are allowed to travel to work at the United Nations.