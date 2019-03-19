Illinois high court lets Chicago officer's sentence stand

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has let stand a less than seven year prison sentence for a white Chicago police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald that some critics characterized as lenient.

A Tuesday decision denies a bid by the Illinois attorney general's office and a special prosecutor to resentence Jason Van Dyke.

Jurors in October convicted Van Dyke for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. Second-degree murder carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Each count of aggravated battery carries up to 30 years.

The February request focused on highly legalistic issues surrounding sentencing guidelines.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke for second degree murder only. Van Dyke likely would have received a stiffer sentence if he'd been sentenced on the 16 counts of battery.