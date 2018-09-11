Impeached West Virginia justices due to appear before Senate

FILE - This combination of photos shows West Virginia state Supreme Court justices, from left, Robin Davis on Oct. 3, 2012, Allen Loughry on Oct. 3, 2012, Beth Walker on March 16, 2016 and Margaret Workman on Dec. 29, 2008. The state Senate meets Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, where the four impeached justices or their lawyers will make initial appearances in Charleston, W.Va. (Courtesy of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Daily Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four impeached Supreme Court justices in West Virginia are set for initial appearances before the state Senate.

The Senate plans to meet Tuesday. The justices or their lawyers are to appear and a pre-trial conference phase is expected to begin. Trial dates have not been set.

The House voted last month to impeach four justices. Justice Robin Davis resigned afterward. The other impeached justices are Allen Loughry, Beth Walker and Margaret Workman.

A fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, resigned before the impeachment proceedings began.

The impeachments stemmed from questions involving renovations to the justices' offices. Those questions evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Democratic lawmakers, who hold minorities in the House and Senate, have characterized the impeachments as an unprecedented power grab by the GOP.