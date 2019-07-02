July 4 flyovers to force temporary closure of Reagan Airport

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, a passenger talks on the phone as American Airlines jets sit parked at their gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. The Federal Aviation Administration says it will temporarily shut down flights in and out of Reagan National Airport on Thursday, July 4, 2019, to accommodate military flyovers associated with President Donald Trump's July 4 celebration plans. less FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, a passenger talks on the phone as American Airlines jets sit parked at their gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. The Federal Aviation ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close July 4 flyovers to force temporary closure of Reagan Airport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it will temporarily shut down flights in and out of Reagan National Airport on Thursday to accommodate military flyovers associated with President Donald Trump's July 4 celebration plans.

The FAA said Tuesday that the airport just outside the nation's capital will suspend operations from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, F-22 fighter jets and possibly other military aircraft are expected to conduct flyovers as part of Trump's plans for a "Salute to America" that will include a speech from him at the Lincoln Memorial.

Dozens of flights typically come in and out of the airport during that time period.

The FAA says operations will also be affected from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. during the fireworks display.