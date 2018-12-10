Jury to recommend sentence for white nationalist

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Jurors in the trial of the man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens at a white nationalist rally are expected to hear closing arguments in the case after testimony from final defense witnesses. Fields is charged with first-degree murder and other counts for driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The same jury that convicted a man of first-degree murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally will now decide his punishment.

The jury in the trial of James Alex Fields Jr. will reconvene Monday to hear additional evidence and come up with a sentencing recommendation for Judge Richard Moore on murder and other charges.

Fields was convicted Friday in the death of Heather Heyer during the "Unite the Right" rally organized to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields also injured dozens when he drove into a crowd of people who showed up to protest against the white nationalists.

The 21-year-old Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, faces 20 years to life in prison on the murder charge.