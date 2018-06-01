Kansas water park where boy died to open 7 rides; 4 closed

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The local district attorney says seven more rides are opening at a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died in 2016 but another four remain closed.

The Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, started its season on May 25 with only six attractions open following a state audit. The local district attorney's office said Friday that another seven rides substantially comply with state regulations.

A state notice listed 11 alleged violations covering dozens of audit findings, mostly record-keeping and safety-sign issues.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said the park has yet to ask the state to re-examine the remaining four rides. They include two waterslides, a surfing ride and a chair-lift ride.

In August 2016, Caleb Schwab died while riding a 17-story waterslide that has been closed since his death.