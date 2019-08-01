Kentucky: 1 dead, 5 hospitalized in gas line rupture, fire

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed 1 person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.

The explosion was so huge that it showed up on radar, according to a tweet from WKYT-TV meteorologist Chris Bailey.

County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said the flames reached about 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout Lincoln County.

Residents of Indian Camp trailer park in the Moreland community were evacuated to the New Hope Baptist Church in Stanford.

Gilliam urged people gathering for a multistate yard sale to stay away as tanker trucks work to put out fires.