Swim portion of triathlon event canceled over algae blooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Part of a Kentucky triathlon has been canceled over toxic algae blooms in the Ohio River.

News outlets report a statement by The Ironman Group says officials have determined after water testing that it is necessary to cancel the swim portion of Sunday's 2019 Ironman Louisville for athlete safety.

Participants had been set to jump into waters near Towhead Island in Louisville before entering the Ohio River's main channel.

The Kentucky Division of Water issued an advisory recently advising people to stay out of the river due to algal toxins. Officials said the advisory will remain in effect through at least Sunday.

Contact with the blooms could cause stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, difficulty breathing and other issues such as skin irritation and limb tingling.