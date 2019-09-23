Latin America and US consider sanctions against Venezuela

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States and more than a dozen Latin American countries are meeting Monday to consider multilateral sanctions against Venezuela.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss a range of punishments, including loss of diplomatic recognition and an economic boycott.

Many of the participating countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate leader after he declared himself interim president in January, citing what was seen as President Nicolás Maduro's fraudulent re-election last year.

Earlier month, the countries invoked the 70-year-old Rio Treaty, which contends that a threat against any single signatory should be considered a danger to all. All sides have said they seek a peaceful solution.

Venezuela withdrew from the Rio Treaty in 2013, but the members have accepted Guaidó's request to rejoin.