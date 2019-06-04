Lawsuit: Thrill ride maker knew of defect before fatal crash

A lawsuit filed against an amusement ride maker says the company knew years before about a defect that caused a deadly crash at the Ohio State Fair.

The family of an 18-year-old who died at the fair and three others who were seriously injured in 2017 filed the lawsuit Monday against Dutch manufacturer KMG.

Attorneys say they have a letter sent by the company in 2012 that shows it knew about a design flaw that could cause rusting.

KMG previously has said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam where a carriage on the Fire Ball ride broke apart and ejected two passengers.

The company did not respond to a call seeking comment on the lawsuit.