Lawsuit over Louisiana school's hair policy is dismissed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Parents of two New Orleans-area school girls have dismissed their lawsuit against a Catholic school over its policy forbidding hair extensions.

In a notice of dismissal filed in federal court Monday, lawyers for the girls noted that Christ the King Parish School had ended the policy, a decision the school announced two weeks ago after a state judge blocked its enforcement.

The school and the Archdiocese of New Orleans drew widespread online outrage after video spread of sixth-grader Faith Fennidy tearfully leaving school after being told her hair style violated the policy.

Her mother and the mother of another student filed a state court lawsuit, which was moved later to federal court.

The archdiocese declined comment and lawyers for the families did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Both sides have been quiet about the case in recent weeks and neither has said whether either of the girls returned to Christ the King or enrolled elsewhere.

Faith's brother posted a Facebook video that showed the girl, her braids pulled back and hanging just below the neckline, dejectedly leaving school with family members in late August. It included an explanation that there were practical reasons for Faith's use of hair extensions.

The video won her quick recognition and support from, among others, social activist Shaun King on Twitter and rapper T.I. on Instagram. The P&G brand flew her to New York to attend the Black Girls Rock award show on BET.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of schools for the archdiocese said she would work with school officials to "create a uniform policy that is sensitive to all races, religions, and cultures."