Logo covers UNC stadium plaque honoring man with racist ties

A plaque commemorating William Rand Kenan Sr., at Kenan Memorial Stadium is covered by the UNC-Chapel Hill logo on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Chapel Hill, NC. Last year, then-Chancellor Carol Folt said the university would remove references to Kenan and instead focus on his son, William Rand Kenan Jr., who paid to have the stadium dedicated to his parents' memory. Sportswriter Craig Calcaterra had reported the elder Kenan was the commander of "a white supremacist paramilitary force which massacred scores of black residents of Wilmington."

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A temporary logo has been placed over one of the plaques at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill stadium that's dedicated to a man who was a leader of a violent coup d'etat in 1898.

News outlets report that photos this week showing the logo covering the name of William Rand Kenan Sr.

Last year, then-Chancellor Carol Folt said the university would remove references to Kenan and focus on his son, William Rand Kenan Jr., who paid to have the stadium dedicated to his parents' memory.

A historical highway marker was being dedicated Friday to commemorate the 1898 coup in which white Democrats overthrew the government of African Americans and Republicans in Wilmington.

A newspaper report at the time said Kenan Sr. was in charge of the machine gun used during the coup.