MLK's grandchild hosts inspiring group of child activists

ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.'s grandchild hosted an inspiring group of children who called on their peers Saturday to engage in community outreach.

Three days after the 50th anniversary of King's assassination, about 200 people attended the event in Atlanta hosted by 9-year-old Yolanda Renee King and 7-year-old Maryn Rippy, the great-granddaughter of King's brother, A.D. King.

Child actors Hudson Yang from ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" and Storm Reid from the film "A Wrinkle in Time" interviewed about a dozen featured guests including Amariyanna Copeny, a 10-year-old girl who has brought attention to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan; and McKenzie Walker, a 14-year-old singer who used the proceeds from her CD to help orphans.

Two of the civil rights icon's children, Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, also were in attendance.

This article has been corrected to show that Maryn Rippy is the great-granddaughter, not granddaughter, of A.D. King.