Man helps woman jump from burning building before collapse

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A teenage boy in Georgia says he helped his neighbor jump from a burning building just before it collapsed.

Antonio Senior says he ran over when he saw the fire early Friday and noticed a girl trapped on the third floor of an apartment building. He says he screamed for his neighbor to jump, and she landed in his arms minutes before the building collapsed.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Eric Jackson says another neighbor was moderately injured after leaping from the second floor. Jackson says nearby hydrants were without water pressure, hampering their efforts to contain the Stone Mountain fire.

WSB-TV reports it took more than 30 firefighters to contain the fire that gutted at least six apartments. WAGA-TV reports that 12 apartments were damaged.

The cause is under investigation.