Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears
Claudia Torrens, Associated Press
Updated
In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the program known as DACA.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on Tuesday, Nov. 12. less
In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases ... more
Photo: Ted Shaffrey, AP
Photo: Ted Shaffrey, AP
Image
1of/2
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 2
In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the program known as DACA.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on Tuesday, Nov. 12. less
In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases ... more