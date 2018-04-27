Missing medical helicopter found, condition unclear

TOWN OF HAZELHURST, Wis. (AP) — Emergency responders have found a missing medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin, but few details are being released.

The last contact with the helicopter was Thursday night. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the helicopter was later located in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.

But the agency released no details about the accident or the conditions of the occupants. The sheriff's office referred questions from The Associated Press to Ascension Health, which didn't immediately respond to calls and an email Friday morning.

Authorities say the last known contact with the helicopter was at 10:55 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers received a call that the chopper was missing about 11:20 p.m. At least eight agencies were involved in the search.