Monument honors famous WWI war dog Stubby





























Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 Plans to erect a bronze sculpture this spring to Sgt. Stubby, America’s most famous war dog, were revealed Friday morning at the Connecticut Trees of Honor at Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown. Curt Deane, center, is the grandson of Pvt. Conroy, who found the stray mixed breed he named Stubby while training near the Yale University campus with the 102nd Regiment of the 26th Yankee Division. At right is Trees of Honor founder Sue Martucci. less Plans to erect a bronze sculpture this spring to Sgt. Stubby, America’s most famous war dog, were revealed Friday morning at the Connecticut Trees of Honor at Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown. Curt Deane, ... more Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 8 A drawing of the planned sculpture of Sgt. Stubby. A drawing of the planned sculpture of Sgt. Stubby. Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 3 of 8 Conroy trained near Yale in New Haven prior to his unit being shipped to France at the start of the country’s entry into WWI. The film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” an animated feature film based on the true story, is set to be released nationwide April 13. less Conroy trained near Yale in New Haven prior to his unit being shipped to France at the start of the country’s entry into WWI. The film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” an animated feature film based on ... more Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 8 Plans to erect a bronze sculpture this spring to Sgt. Stubby, America’s most famous war dog, were revealed Friday morning at the Connecticut Trees of Honor at Veterans Memorial Park in Mddletown. Here, Mayor Dan Drew looks around the grounds. less Plans to erect a bronze sculpture this spring to Sgt. Stubby, America’s most famous war dog, were revealed Friday morning at the Connecticut Trees of Honor at Veterans Memorial Park in Mddletown. Here, Mayor ... more Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 8 Curt Deane, right, is the grandson of Pvt. Conroy, who found the stray mixed breed he named Stubby while training near the Yale University campus with the 102nd Regiment of the 26th Yankee Division. At left is Larry Riley. less Curt Deane, right, is the grandson of Pvt. Conroy, who found the stray mixed breed he named Stubby while training near the Yale University campus with the 102nd Regiment of the 26th Yankee Division. At left is ... more Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 8 The film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” an animated feature film based on the true story, is set to be released nationwide April 13. The film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” an animated feature film based on the true story, is set to be released nationwide April 13. Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 7 of 8 The film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” an animated feature film based on the true story, is set to be released nationwide April 13. The film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” an animated feature film based on the true story, is set to be released nationwide April 13. Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 8 of 8 Plans to erect a bronze sculpture this spring to Sgt. Stubby, America’s most famous war dog, were revealed Friday morning at the Connecticut Trees of Honor at Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown. Plans to erect a bronze sculpture this spring to Sgt. Stubby, America’s most famous war dog, were revealed Friday morning at the Connecticut Trees of Honor at Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown. Photo: Cassandra Day / Hearst Connecticut Media / Monument honors famous WWI war dog Stubby 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A new monument in Connecticut honors service animals with a statue of one of the nation's most famous war dogs.

The sculpture, "Stubby Salutes," was unveiled Saturday in Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown.

Stubby was a Boston-terrier mix that traveled to Europe with a Connecticut unit during World War I. He became famous for warning soldiers of incoming gas attacks and locating wounded soldiers on the battlefield, staying with them until help arrived.

His story was the subject of a major animated movie last month, "Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero."

The bronze sculpture, created by artist Susan Bahary, is the culmination of a three-decade effort to create a memorial, spearheaded by the family of Robert Conroy, the army corporal who adopted Stubby during training.

"I wanted to capture his likeness of course," Bahary said as a guest on Fox News . "I also wanted to capture that beautiful spirit. That courage. His bravery. His ability to cheer up the troops both on the battlefield and at home."