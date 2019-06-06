NYPD apologizes for 1969 raid at Stonewall Inn gay bar

The West Side Savings Bank at the intersection of Seventh Avenue South, West Fourth Street and Christopher Street, in New York. The bank's windows had been smashed by rioters on the afternoon of June 28, 1969, and the lights may have been kept on to discourage a repeat attack. The images were shot by a Times photographer named Larry Morris on the evening of July 2, 1969, five nights after a raid on the nearby Stonewall Inn, a nightclub popular among gay men and lesbians, which touched off disturbances that have come to be seen as a defining event in the development of the gay rights movement.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's police commissioner has apologized for the 1969 police raid at the Stonewall Inn that catalyzed the modern LGBT rights movement.

Commissioner James O'Neill said Thursday that "the actions taken by the NYPD were wrong" at the gay bar in New York City's Greenwich Village.

He called the actions and laws of the time discriminatory and said, "For that, I apologize."

The apology comes just weeks ahead of the 50th anniversary of the raid and the rebellion it sparked on June 28, 1969, as patrons and others fought back against officers and against a social order that kept gay life in the shadows.

It wasn't the first time that gay people had demonstrated or clashed with police, but it proved a turning point that spurred a wave of activism.