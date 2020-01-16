Nation's largest retail trade group: holiday sales rose 4.1%

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's largest retail trade group says holiday sales increased 4.1%, near the top end of its forecast.

The National Retail Federation had expected a range of 3.8% to 4.2% for the November and December period.

The results offer a dose of optimism for the retail industry after several large stores delivered disappointing holiday sales.

The numbers exclude sales from automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

Online and other non-store sales were up 14.6% over the prior year and are included in the total.

The NRF forecast considers economic indicators such as consumer credit, disposable personal income and monthly retail sales.