Neighbors complain as historic estate awaits improvements

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A historic estate owned by billionaire Larry Ellison is drawing complaints from neighbors as it awaits long-promised landscaping improvements.

The Providence Journal reports that the area around the Beechwood mansion remains barren and resembles a construction site even after undergoing a $100 million restoration last year.

Ellison, a founder of California-based Oracle software company, renovated the mansion to house his art collection and put it on public display. But work on a planned reflecting pool, gardens and other elaborate landscaping has not yet begun.

He bought the property in 2010 for $10.5 million. The mansion was once owned by the famed Astor family.

City officials say they have received complaints from nearby residents but will not intervene unless it becomes a safety hazard.

Ellison could not be reached for comment.

