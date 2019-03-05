New Hampshire debates 'red-flag' gun control bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire may join a growing number of states in making it easier to take guns away from people in danger of harming themselves or others.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would allow family members or law enforcement officers to seek a court order restricting gun access to those posing an immediate risk to themselves or public safety.

Supporters said they were particularly motivated by the state's high suicide rate among young people. They argued the law would only be used in cases of extreme risk. Opponents argued such measures undermine their constitutional rights and leave gun owners vulnerable to false accusations.

Fourteen states have passed so-called "red flag" laws and several others are debating them this year.