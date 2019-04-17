New Hampshire man facing deportation denied pardon

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire auto shop owner facing deportation to Lebanon for crimes committed 14 years ago has been denied a pardon that would have allowed him to remain in the country.

Thirty-four-year-old Alain Ata came to the U.S. at age 10. He severed prison time for burglaries in 2004. After fighting deportation for years, he recently sought a pardon from the governor's Executive Council.

The council denied his request Wednesday.

While Ata's request comes at a time when the Trump administration has been cracking down on illegal immigration, his deportation proceedings were started years ago.

Councilor Andru Volinsky says that while he disagrees with parts of U.S. immigration policies, Ata was undeserving of a pardon because of his post-release behavior, including drunken driving and violating a domestic violence protective order.

Ata said only "thank you" after.