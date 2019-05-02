New Tennessee law punishes voter signup missteps; suit filed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that would likely make Tennessee the first to fine voter registration groups for turning in too many incomplete signup forms. It drew an immediate federal lawsuit.

Tennessee's NAACP chapter and other voter registration groups sued after Lee signed the bill Thursday backed by Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The legislation creates misdemeanors if, intentionally, groups pay workers based on quotas; or enroll 100-plus voters and shirk state training or fail to ship completed forms within 10 days of registration drives or by the deadline.

Groups submitting 100-plus incomplete registrations over a year could be fined.

Opponents worry the law will hinder Tennessee's already-low voter participation.

Hargett's office has lamented Tennessee Black Voter Project's submission of about 10,000 Shelby County registrations on last year's deadline, many filled out incorrectly.