Scientists: No way to know when Hawaii eruption will end
Caleb Jones, Associated Press
Updated 11:22 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
This Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a fish-eye view of a lava delta filling the former Kapoho Bay at the town of Kapoho on the island of Hawaii. While the delta margin nearest the ocean has cooled somewhat, the lava flow front is still very hot and producing laze (lava haze). Laze is a local hazard composed of acidic gases and volcanic glass fragments and should be avoided. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a laze (lava haze) plume rising from the northern side of the fissure 8 lava flow margins in the former Kapoho Bay at the town of Kapoho on the island of Hawaii. As of 6:00 a.m. HST on June 6, this part of the flow front was slowly advancing through the remaining sections of the Kapoho Beach Lots subdivision. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows Kilauea's lower East Rift Zone, showing continued fountaining of a fissure and the lava flow channel fed by it near the town of Kapoho on the island of Hawaii. Lava continues to flow quickly in these braided channels; the flow margins are currently stable and have not experienced any breakouts since June 5. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the remains of the Kapoho Beach Lots subdivision and a fissure flow front at the town of Kapoho on the island of Hawaii. Kapoho Bay has been entirely filled in at upper left. Roads are visible on ancient lava flows at lower left. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. less
Photo: LE Baskow, AP
Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. less
Photo: LE Baskow, AP
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Residents view lava erupting from a Kilauea volcano fissure, at a small viewing party on a neighbor's porch, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. Some local residents have held small viewing parties to view lava. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A man points as a steam plume rises while lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A woman takes photos as steam plumes rise while lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A steam plume rises as lava (C) enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Residents view lava erupting from a Kilauea volcano fissure, at a small viewing party on a neighbor's porch, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. Some local residents have held small viewing parties to view lava. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupts on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres. (Photo by USGS / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) less
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A bird (L) flies past a pieces of lava erupt from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure, above treetops, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava erupts and flows from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lava erupts from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 14, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres. less
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Aerial view of ground cracks on Pohoiki Road during an overflight of the eruptive fissure area as a result of Kilauea volcano activity on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. less
Photo: Handout/Getty Images
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 16, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres. less
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 16, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres. less
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Eruptive activity continues from the Kilauea volcano in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Foreign tourists climb trees on the Volcano Golf and Country Clubs 18th hole to view the plumes of smoke coming from the Halemaumau Vent of the Kilauea Volcano in Volcano, HI on May 15, 2018. It is reportedly spewing only ash at this time and no large rocks. less
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano at fissure 13 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Eruptive activity continues from an alignment of fissure vents from the Kilauea volcano in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Recent lava flow cools at bottom right. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A man drives a golf cart at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater Ãhas raised the potential for explosive eruptionsÃ at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A woman hold her dog Tzippy at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Eruptive activity (C) from the Kilauea volcano continues in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
An ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
An ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A woman takes a photo as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Volcano, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. ) less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Photographers work as lava from active fissures illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Tourists and locals alike view the plumes of smoke coming from the Halemaumau Vent of the Kilauea Volcano in Volcano, HI on May 15, 2018. It is reportedly spewing only ash at this time and no large rocks.
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A woman watches as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
An ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Volcano, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. less
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
An ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
U.S. Army National Guard First Lt. Aaron Hew Len takes measurements for sulfur dioxide gas at volcanic fissures in the Leilani Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 8, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Leilani Estates residents have been allowed to return during the day to inspect property and remove belongings. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
Residents evacuate their home on Kaupili Street on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii island. Lava has now destroyed 30 structures, most of which are homes, as residents gathered belongings and animals with an uncertainty that they would return to a home at all. (Jamm Aquino /The Star-Advertiser via AP) less
Photo: Jamm Aquino, Associated Press
This Monday, May 7, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows gas and steam rising from multiple fissures on Moku Street in the Leilani Estates Subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey, Associated Press
Steam and sulfur rises from cracks in Moku Street at the head of a driveway in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Police have gone door-to-door to evacuate residents near two new vents emitting dangerous volcanic gases in Hawaii. The vents emerged near the spots where lava has been pouring into streets and backyards for the past week. (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP) less
Photo: Hollyn Johnson, Associated Press
This image obtained May 9, 2018, released by the US Geological Survey shows a lava flow moving on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates at 09:32 am local time, on May 6, 2018 in Leilani Estates, Hawaii. The Kilauea Volcano, the most active in Hawaii, was highly unstable on May 6, 2018, as lava spouted into the air and fissures emitted deadly gases -- hazards that have forced thousands of people to evacuate. less
Photo: HO, AFP/Getty Images
Park visitors gather as volcanic gases rise from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a geologist walks along center lane lines that have been offset by fissuring on Leilani Street in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows severe ground cracks associated with what's known as Fissure 14 beneath a burned-out landscape in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist recording a temperature of 103 degrees C (218 degrees F) at a crack along Nohea Street in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey, Associated Press
Park visitors watch as an ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey, a geologist examines a part of the inactive fissure 10 in Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: / Associated Press
First Lt. Aaron Hew Len, of the U.S. National Guard, tests air quality near cracks that are emitting toxic gasses from a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Scientists confirm that volcanic activity has paused at all 12 fissures that opened up in a Hawaii community and oozed lava that burned 35 structures. Officials warn that hazardous fumes continue to be released from the cracks in the ground. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) less
Photo: Caleb Jones, Associated Press
In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP) less
Photo: Scott Wiggers, Associated Press
A man films the lava in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hundreds of people on the Big Island of Hawaii are hunkering down for what could be weeks or months of upheaval as the dangers from an erupting Kilauea volcano grow. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Visitors view the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the re-opened Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 7, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Officials were forced to close the 330,000 acre park May 4th following a large earthquake in the aftermath of the Kilauea volcano eruption. Officials were able to partially re-open the park yesterday which annually sees more than 2 million visitors. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed at least 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
A man watches as lava is seen sewing from a fissure in the Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018 as up to 10,000 people were asked to leave their homes following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Lava glows from a vent on a lava bed at the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential neighborhood of Leilani Estates since Thursday. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers on Monday. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. less
Photo: Kevan Kamibayashi / U.S. Geological Survey
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. less
Photo: AP
People take photos of lava as steam rises from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
A man watches as lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivisionon on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Volcanic gases pour out of a fissure in the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The powerful gases destroyed the nearby vegetation. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential neighborhood of Leilani Estates since Thursday. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin/AP
PAHOA, HI - MAY 05: A sign reads 'Eruption Info Here' at a roadblock near volcanic activity on Hawaii's Big Island on May 5, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the island May 4 along with new eruptions from the Kilauea volcano. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur gas into two nearby communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate in the area. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This May 1, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a small lava flow (lighter in color) and spatter that erupted from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited/AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo crater, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the Kilauea volcano that flowed into Kapoho Bay has created nearly a mile of new land and officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday the flow is still very active and there's no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open.
The fast-moving lava poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods in just two days this week, destroying hundreds of homes.
"Lava continues to enter the ocean along a broad front in Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland area and it continues to creep north of what remains of Kapoho Beach Lots," said USGS geologist Janet Babb.
As the lava marched toward the bay, it vaporized Hawaii's largest freshwater lake, which was hundreds of feet deep in some places. The new land in Kapoho Bay is now owned by the state, but the peninsula won't look like the farmland that dominates that region of the Big Island anytime soon.
Depending on climate, rainfall and other variables, new vegetation could start growing soon, but it would take much longer for the fertile land and lush rainforests to build back up.
"How soon vegetation comes back on a lava flow really depends on the type of lava it is, and how much rainfall there is in the area," said Babb. "There are flows on the Kona side of the island that are much older than some flows on east Hawaii, they are much older but they have far less vegetation and that's just a reflection of the difference in rainfall."
A small ohia tree was observed by a National Park Service employee during of a tour of a two-year-old inactive flow in Kalapana last week.
"Rainfall really makes a difference," said Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane. "A lot of ferns will pop up first. So, it's usually ohia and ferns that are the first pioneers of those new lava flows."
But the land is still highly unpredictable, and once the lava cools and hardens it will leave behind a jagged, scorched landscape with razor-sharp shards of volcanic rock.
Any new land masses that are formed by lava within the national park become federal land and any ocean entries outside the park becomes state land.
"A lot of the ocean entries are extraordinarily unstable," Ferracane said. "The bench that was formed during 2016 and 2017 61G flow has already collapsed and fallen into the ocean, so nobody really owns that any longer."
The lava, which has covered more than 5,000 acres (2023.47 hectares) in this latest eruption is not only expansive, but very thick. Scientists said that while the height of the lava is variable depending on the source and local topography, much of the area is covered in 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) of lava.
People that have private property in the affected areas will still own their land, though it will need to be reassessed once the lava stops flowing.
There are homes still standing in several subdivisions that have been inundated by lava, but many homeowners are unable to get back to those properties because the lava has already cut them off.
There are no homes left in the Vacationland subdivision and neighboring Kapoho has only a few homes left standing. They too are cut off and inaccessible.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said lava has destroyed more than 600 homes since early last month.
See AP's complete coverage of the Hawaii volcano here: https://apnews.com/tag/Kilauea
Follow AP's Hawaii correspondent Caleb Jones on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CalebAP