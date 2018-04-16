Newborn baby found in duffel bag left on New Jersey porch

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are seeking the mother of a newborn boy who was found in a duffel bag left on the porch of a home in New Jersey's capital city.

Trenton police say the child wasn't more than two days old when it was found Sunday. The boy was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and appears to be in good health.

It's not clear how long the child might have been on the porch before he was found.

The child will remain in the care of state child welfare officials.