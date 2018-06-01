Ohio Parole Board to rule on mercy for condemned killer

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing of David Self, a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati. Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing the man he picked up at the Ohio bar. The Ohio Parole Board is scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday, May 24, 2018, for and against Van Hook's clemency request.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board is set to rule on a request for mercy by a condemned killer facing execution in July.

Attorneys for death row inmate Robert Van Hook are asking that their client be spared, citing a history of severe childhood emotional and physical abuse and untreated mental illness. The board will make its recommendation on Friday.

Van Hook is scheduled to die on July 18 for strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

Prosecutors say courts have fairly considered Van Hook's childhood and mental health claims previously and there are no grounds for sparing him.

The parole board heard arguments last week for and against Van Hook's clemency request. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has the final say.