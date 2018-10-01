On exhibit: Washington's hair, rib of woman killed in 1777

Strands of George Washington's hair seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) Strands of George Washington's hair seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, Albany Times Union

From left to right, a view of a book, Gaine's Universal Register, that is believed to have belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, an envelope that was inside the book and some strands of hair of George Washington's hair and a letter written to Philip J. Schuyler, seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. Philip J. Schuyler was the son of General Philip Schuyler. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) less From left to right, a view of a book, Gaine's Universal Register, that is believed to have belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, an envelope that was inside the book and some strands of hair of George Washington's ... more Photo: Rick Hunter, Albany Times Union

A letter written to Philip J. Schuyler, seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. Philip J. Schuyler was the son of General Philip Schuyler. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) A letter written to Philip J. Schuyler, seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. Philip J. Schuyler was the son of General Philip Schuyler. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI

From left to right, a view of a book, Gaine's Universal Register, that is believed to have belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, an envelope that was inside the book and some strands of hair of George Washington's hair and a letter written to Philip J. Schuyler, seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. Philip J. Schuyler was the son of General Philip Schuyler. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) less From left to right, a view of a book, Gaine's Universal Register, that is believed to have belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, an envelope that was inside the book and some strands of hair of George Washington's ... more Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, Albany Times Union

A view of a book, Gaine's Universal Register, that is believed to have belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. Tucked inside the book was an envelope containing strands of hair of George Washington. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) less A view of a book, Gaine's Universal Register, that is believed to have belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. Tucked inside the book was an envelope ... more Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI

An envelope and strands of George Washington's hair seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) An envelope and strands of George Washington's hair seen here at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Schenectady, N.Y. (Paul Buckowski/Times Union) Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, Albany Times Union

This 2017 photo provided by Fort Ticonderoga shows a lock of Benedict Arnold's hair along with the paper wrappings that have enclosed it, at Fort Ticonderoga, in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The hair will be exhibited for one weekend only, Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, 2018, at the New York fort Arnold helped capture in opening weeks of the Revolutionary War. The fort's curator said the lock, donated by a direct of descendant of Arnold's in 1952, was wrapped in paper, top, inscribed by Arnold's son Henry and enclosed in another paper, right, addressed to Henry and his brother, who were living in Canada. (Gavin Ashworth/Fort Ticonderoga via AP) less This 2017 photo provided by Fort Ticonderoga shows a lock of Benedict Arnold's hair along with the paper wrappings that have enclosed it, at Fort Ticonderoga, in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The hair will be exhibited for ... more Photo: Gavin Ashworth, AP

This 2018 photo provided by Fort Ticonderoga shows an original letter Ethan Allen sent to the governor of Connecticut on May 12, 1775, at Fort Ticonderoga, in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The letter, dated two days after Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, along with Connecticut militia officer Benedict Arnold, captured British-held Fort Ticonderoga in northern New York, will be exhibited at the fort, along with a lock of Arnold's hair. (Margaret Staudter/Fort Ticonderoga via AP) less This 2018 photo provided by Fort Ticonderoga shows an original letter Ethan Allen sent to the governor of Connecticut on May 12, 1775, at Fort Ticonderoga, in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The letter, dated two days after ... more Photo: Margaret Staudter, AP

This 2018 photo provided by Fort Ticonderoga shows an original letter Ethan Allen sent to the governor of Connecticut on May 12, 1775, at Fort Ticonderoga, in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The letter, dated two days after Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, along with Connecticut militia officer Benedict Arnold, captured British-held Fort Ticonderoga in northern New York, will be exhibited at the fort, along with a lock of Arnold's hair. (Margaret Staudter/Fort Ticonderoga via AP) less This 2018 photo provided by Fort Ticonderoga shows an original letter Ethan Allen sent to the governor of Connecticut on May 12, 1775, at Fort Ticonderoga, in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The letter, dated two days after ... more Photo: Margaret Staudter, AP















Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, Albany Times Union Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On exhibit: Washington's hair, rib of woman killed in 1777 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — A display of Benedict Arnold's hair at Fort Ticonderoga this year proved so popular that curators dug into the museum's vast collection to see what other 18th century curiosities they could find.

Among the items they turned up: locks of George Washington's hair and a rib bone from a woman killed by British-allied American Indians during the Revolutionary War's 1777 Saratoga campaign.

Those artifacts, Arnold's hair and five other items make up "Pieces of Eight: Curiosities from the Collection," a new exhibit opening Friday and running through April at the tourist attraction in the southeastern Adirondacks.

Curators say the rib bone came from Jane McCrea, who was engaged to a loyalist officer when she was killed near Saratoga. It's believed someone took the bone as a souvenir.