Photo: Ken Balcomb, Center For Whale Research
J35 pushing her dead calf Wednesday.
In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo released by the Center for Whale Research, an orca, known as J35, foreground, swims with other orcas near Friday Harbor, Alaska. Researchers said J-35 an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod. (Center for Whale Research via AP) less
Photo: AP
Photo: Frederic Larson, The Chronicle
Humpback whales
Best time to see them: May - November
Where to see humpback whales:
Moss Landing
Guided kayak tours are available in Moss Landing, offering you the chance to get very close to humpback whales and other wildlife (like otters!).
Photo: Giancarlo Thomae, Courtesy Photo
Where to see humpback whales
: Farallon Islands
Many tours will take you out to the Farallons for a glimpse at the rich ecosystem just outside the Golden Gate. Researchers stationed at the island counted 93 humpback whales, 21 blue whales and one fin whale in a single hour recently. less
Blue whales
Best time to see them: May - November
Where to see blue whales
: Farallon Islands
The blue whale was hunted nearly to extinction, but happily the California blue whales have made a huge comeback. They're estimated to be at 97% of their pre-hunting population. less
Where to see blue whales: Point Lobos State Reserve
Blue whales are sometimes seen alongside humpback whales around Point Lobos. They're usually spotted in July, August and September.
Photo: Lance Iversen, The Chronicle
Gray whales
Best time to see them: December - May
Where to see gray whales
: Point Reyes National Seashore
The highest number of whales swim by Point Reyes in Dec. - Feb., but now's the time to see calves. Mothers and babies will come close to shore in late April and early May. Whale experts say that 94-percent of Pacific gray whales will pass Point Reyes during migrations. less
Where to see gray whales
: Point Arena Lighthouse
The lighthouse sticks out into the ocean, giving whale watchers a better and closer vantage point to catch a glimpse of a whale.
Where to see gray whales
: Montara
March through May are good times to whale-watch in Montara, as calves stick closer to shore.
Where to see gray whales
: Bodega Head
Bodega Bay features plenty of highway pullouts so you can safely view whales from elevated vantage points.
Killer whales
Best time to see them: Year-round, but particularly in spring when they come to California to hunt grey whale calves.
OK, killer whales aren't technically whales. But they fall under the umbrella of 'cool marine mammals you can see while whale-watching.' less
Best place to see killer whales
: Anywhere where gray whales and their calves may be. Monterey Bay is a good bet since its deep Submarine Canyon makes it an ideal spot for whale crossings.
Minke whales
Best time to see them: Year-round, although summer and fall is most common
Minke whales are the second-smallest baleen whales and are not endangered.
Where to see minke whales
: Big Sur
Marine life of all sorts can be seen in Big Sur, from minke whales to orcas to dolphins.
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.
The Center for Whale Research in Washington state says it watched the orca, known as J35, chase a school of salmon in Haro Strait west of San Juan Island on Saturday afternoon.
The whales have been struggling because of a lack of salmon, and J35's calf died soon after birth on July 24. The mother carried the baby on her head for at least 17 days, in an image of grief that struck an emotional chord worldwide.
She finally abandoned the carcass as it decomposed.
Center for Whale Research founder Ken Balcomb says he is immensely relieved to see J35 returning to typical behavior.