Oscar presenters to include Colman, Malek, King and Ali

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Oscar winners, from left, Rami Malek, for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody", Olivia Colman, for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite", Regina King, for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "If Beale Street Could Talk", and Mahershala Ali, for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book", holding their awards in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The four will present awards during the Feb. 9 ceremony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Oscar winners, from left, Rami Malek, for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody", Olivia Colman, for best performance by an actress in ... more Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Oscar presenters to include Colman, Malek, King and Ali 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The winners of last year’s acting Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month to present the coveted statuettes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will present during the Feb. 9 ceremony.

It is an Oscar tradition to have previous year’s acting recipients serve as presenters the following year.

Last year’s winners were notably more diverse than this year’s field of acting nominees, which features just one performer of color: Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and be broadcast live by ABC. For the second year in a row, the ceremony will be without a host.

Colman won best actress last year for “The Favourite” and Malek took home the best actor award for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” King won the supporting actress honor for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while Ali's performance in “Green Book” earned him his second supporting actor Oscar.