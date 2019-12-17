PG&E, California wildfire victims rework $13.5B settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric has reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly wildfires blamed on the utility to try to prevent it from unraveling after California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the company's financial rehabilitation plan.

The revision discussed in a bankruptcy court hearing Tuesday removes a provision requiring Newsom to approve the deal as a key piece of PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection by June 30. The company needs to meet that deadline to qualify for coverage in a special fund the California Legislature approved last summer to help insulate utilities from losses caused by future wildfires ignited by outdated transmission lines.

Newsom had jeopardized the pivotal settlement with the victims of catastrophic wildfires during 2017 and 2018 when he refused to give it it his blessing Friday as part of PG&E's bankruptcy plan.

The governor concluded that the settlement doesn't currently comply with state law. He believes the proposal doesn't include enough changes to enable PG&E to come out of bankruptcy with the financial wherewithal and expertise needed to provide safe and reliable service to its 16 million customers.

The end-around surprised U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali, who also must approve the settlement with the fire victims as well as PG&E's plan for getting out of bankruptcy. He spent part of Tuesday's regularly scheduled hearing grilling lawyers for Newsom, PG&E and the fire victims about what might happen if he approved the settlement despite the governor's misgivings about the company's overall reorganization plan.