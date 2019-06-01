PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

People watch from the Liberty Memorial as a severe storm that dropped several tornados earlier approaches downtown Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes thick storm clouds over Kansas City, Mo., after tornadoes earlier in the day; migrants on an overcrowded boat travelling from Colombia to Panama and a tearful graduation at the military academy in West Point, N.Y.

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 25-31, 2019.

