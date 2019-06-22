-
Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia, Friday, June 21, 2019. Explosions and a blaze at the largest oil refinery on the East Coast shook homes before dawn Friday, though authorities reported only a few minor injuries and said the air was safe to breathe. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes Summer Solstice celebrants at Stonehenge; anti-government demonstrations in Tblisi, Georgia, and a couple performing the Chilean national dance in Santiago.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of June 15-21, 2019.
___
___
This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.