CORRECTS: Pathologist says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind and he took up to 10 minutes to die.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CORRECTS: Pathologist says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind and he took up to 10 minutes to die. (Corrects APNewsAlert to say he was shot seven times from behind instead of seven times in the back).