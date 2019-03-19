Police: 2 killed in bus crash; charges pending for driver

This photo provided by Virginia State Police emergency responders at the scene after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit near Kingwood, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned on an Interstate 95 exit Tuesday in Prince George County. Police say that as the bus turned onto the exit, it ran off the left side and overturned. (Virginia State Police via AP) less This photo provided by Virginia State Police emergency responders at the scene after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit near Kingwood, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Virginia State Police say in a ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Police: 2 killed in bus crash; charges pending for driver 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

KINGWOOD, Va. (AP) — A commercial bus overturned early Tuesday in Virginia, killing two aboard and injuring other passengers traveling from Florida to New York, police said.

Virginia State Police said charges are pending against the bus driver, a 40-year-old man from Staten Island, New York.

The Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned when it ran off the left side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Prince George County about 5:22 a.m., state police said in a statement. Images from the crash scene showed crews working around the overturned bus in foggy conditions.

One person died at the scene and a second died hours later at a hospital, police said. Numerous other passengers were still being treated midday at area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Police said the driver wasn't injured.

The bus departed from Orlando, Florida, and stopped in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to switch drivers, police said. It was headed to New York City when it crashed.

A representative of the Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is on scene and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, police said.

Online FMCSA records show that the Middleton, Massachusetts-based company with four vehicles and eight drivers logged 900,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) last year. Records show no crashes reported in the past two years but list five violations in that period, including speeding and defective or no emergency exit windows.

A man who answered the phone at Tao's Travel on Tuesday morning declined to comment.