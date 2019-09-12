Police: Bags in basement could hold missing boy's remains

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a woman led them to the basement of a home, and officers found what could be the remains of a 5-year-old child who had been missing for several months.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose tells WTOK-TV that the possible remains were wrapped in two garbage bags that were taped shut. The unopened bags have been sent to the state crime lab near Jackson.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says he believes the bags contain a child's body.

Dubose says a woman told police last week that her 5-year-old son had been missing since April. The chief says officers interviewed another woman who had once taken care of the child, and she led them to the home.