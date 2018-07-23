Police ID officer killed in car chase in Washington state

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified the suburban Seattle officer who died after being hit by a patrol car as police were chasing a suspect.

Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno died Sunday. The Venezuela native had spent eight years on the force.

The chase began around 2 a.m. Sunday after a red truck was seen leaving a parking lot where gunshots had been reported. At a press conference Sunday, Washington State Patrol District Commander Ron Mead blamed the suspect for Moreno's death.

The Washington State Patrol's preliminary investigation indicates that Moreno had deployed spike strips at an intersection to slow the suspect. He was on foot when he was struck by the patrol car.

The fleeing suspect's truck landed on a spike but continued on for another mile before striking a barrier and coming to rest on its hood. One person was taken into custody, and police are seeking information on others who may have been in the truck.

The patrol car also ran into an SUV that spun into two other vehicles. None of those people were hurt but, the officer driving the patrol car was hospitalized in critical condition but had improved by Sunday night.

Authorities are expected to provide updates on the case at a press conference later Monday.

Moreno was honored last year by the city with a Lifesaving Medal for saving someone from an opioid overdose. In 2016, he was lauded by the department for rescuing an elderly woman from a fire.