A tractor-trailer filled with candy took a spill during an alleged road rage incident in Mahwah, New Jersey, Tuesday, August 28.

MAHWAH, N.J. (AP) — Police say a road rage confrontation resulted in a tractor-trailer flipping over on a New Jersey highway.

Mahwah police say the driver of an SUV thought a truck was being driven aggressively and was recklessly changing lanes on Route 17. Police say the SUV driver pulled in front of the truck and slowed down.

Video released by police on Tuesday shows the truck driver lost control and hit the median before the trailer slid across the highway. No other vehicles were struck.

Both motorists were issued tickets for careless driving.

Police say the SUV driver should have called 911 to report the tractor-trailer driver.