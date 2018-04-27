Police say teacher who dated student faces sex crime

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio teacher who filed a harassment complaint against an 18-year-old student with whom she said she'd had a relationship has been charged with a sex crime.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the Lorain County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 24-year-old Sheffield Lake resident Sarah Conway has been charged with sexual battery. She teaches at Willow Creek Positive Education Program in Eaton Township.

She filed the complaint March 21.

The program says it placed Conway on leave immediately after the complaint surfaced and expect to fire her.

The Sheriff's Office says investigators learned that the student was 17 when their relationship began. The Sheriff's Office says text messages also showed that Conway and the student had broken up and she had been harassed.

Conway's attorney declined to comment Thursday.

___

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com