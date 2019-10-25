Police release names of 2 killed in fiery WV plane crash

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who died in the fiery crash of a small airplane in West Virginia.

State Police Cpt. Shallon Oglesby issued a statement Friday identifying the victims as 70-year-old Clinton Terry Powers and 67-year-old Randy Lee Garcia. Both men are from Inwood, West Virginia.

The men died Thursday when their single-engine aircraft crashed in Summit Point, an unincorporated community near the state's border with Virginia.

Oglesby says the 1960 Mooney M20A plane was fully engulfed in flames and both men were dead when authorities found the wreckage in a field. Powers was piloting the plane and Garcia was a passenger.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the two men were the only people on board the aircraft.

The crash site was about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg, though the plane's origin and destination weren't immediately released.

The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.