Police shoot, kill bear that wouldn't leave chicken coop

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say police in New Hampshire have shot and killed a bear that kept returning to a home to feed at the owner's chicken coop.

Kevin Jordan, law enforcement chief for the state Fish and Game Department, tells New Hampshire Public Radio that the homeowner and several officers tried numerous tactics to scare the bear away. But that didn't work and the bear became increasingly determined to get at the chickens.

Jordan said officers had no other option.

In New Hampshire, it's legal for residents to kill bears that are destroying their property.

