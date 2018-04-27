Pro-Hitler message appears on Arizona electronic road sign

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Drivers in an Arizona town were taken by surprise by an electronic road sign that appeared to be praising Adolf Hitler.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says it began receiving calls around 2:30 a.m. Friday about a sign along a highway in the town of Queen Creek that was displaying the message "Hail Hitler."

KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports sheriff's officials were unable to reach the private company that owns the sign and Pinal County's public works department.

Crews later covered up the sign and the message has since been removed.

The TV station says the owners of the sign have not returned a message seeking comment.