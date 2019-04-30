Rat poison found in California mountain lion that died

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a mountain lion that died last month in the wilderness west of Los Angeles had rat poison in its system.

The lion dubbed P-47 had no visible wounds when it was found dead March 21 in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Tuesday that P-47 had six compounds of a rodenticide in its system. It's unclear if that caused the death.

Researchers say P-47 may have eaten a squirrel or other animal that ingested the poison, or snacked on a coyote or other predator that ate tainted prey.

The National Park Service has found poison compounds in more than a dozen local cougars.