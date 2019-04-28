Reaction to the death of former longtime Sen. Richard Lugar

Reaction to Sunday's death of former longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar:

"Senator Lugar's contributions to the life of our nation are countless. Richard Lugar was a leader not only in the Senate but also on the world stage, where he worked tirelessly to bring pressure to end apartheid in South Africa and enforce treaties that destroyed Soviet weapons of mass destruction. As the longest serving member of Congress from Indiana, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, he leaves behind a legacy of public service that will inspire Hoosiers for generations." - Vice President Mike Pence.

___

"The world weeps alongside Indiana after just learning we lost one of our best, ever. As an always faithful servant to the highest ideals in every walk of his incredible life, Richard Lugar ran the family farm, charted a new innovative course for Indiana's capital city, and devoted a record six terms as a U.S. Senator to making the world a more prosperous and peaceful place. He was an officer and gentleman, father and faith leader, a Mayor and Senator, a diplomat and legendary role model to millions."- Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

___

"Our nation has lost an extraordinary statesman who made the world a safer and better place. I have lost a wonderful friend and trusted partner. Dick Lugar treated every person with dignity and respect. This generation and future generations can learn much from his example in the political world and in life. Dick was a founding and active member of our Nuclear Threat Initiative Board of Directors, and we will always be very thankful for his outstanding leadership and friendship."- Former Sen. Sam Nunn, a George Democrat who collaborated with Lugar on a program under which the U.S. paid to dismantle and secure thousands of nuclear warheads and missiles in the former Soviet states after the Cold War ended.

___

"Dick Lugar was not just the finest public servant I will ever know, he was the finest person. He embodied all we can hope for in our leaders: brilliance of mind, purity of motive, stainless in character, tireless in the pursuit of duty. Incomparably knowledgeable about the world, he was first and always a patriot, utterly dedicated to the security and wellbeing of his fellow Americans. His voice is now silent, but he is still with us. Indianapolis is a thriving and vibrant city because of him. The world is safer from nuclear danger because of him. And so many of us, while falling far short of the standards he set, are vastly better people because of him." - Purdue University President and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, who spent more than a decade as Lugar's chief of staff.

___

"As a boss, a mentor, and a person, Richard Lugar was the gold standard. At a time when nuclear proliferation was civilization's greatest threat, Senator Lugar helped save the world. He leaves a legacy as an exemplar of wisdom, civility, and bipartisanship. Always staying true to his temperament, he was a quiet, dignified statesman. He thought before he spoke. He emphasized substance over personality. In short, he set the bar for public leaders — and for leaders more generally. I'm not sure we will ever see another Richard Lugar, but I pray that we do." - Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young.

___

"Senator Richard Lugar is a towering figure in Hoosier history and one of the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the U.S. Senate. As our longest serving Senator, he worked tirelessly with leaders across the globe to better the state and the country he loved." - Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun.

___

"Senator Richard Lugar was a true statesman and patriot, a leader who served with such integrity and intelligence. He was one of the finest Senators with whom I had the privilege of serving. Senator Lugar made such a positive difference not only as a mayor and a Senator but also globally where his foreign policy expertise was widely respected. At the Lugar Center, he continued to promote the bipartisanship that was a hallmark of his work in the Senate."- Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

___

"From his work on the Farm Bill to his longtime commitment to reducing the stockpile of nuclear weapons, he was always willing to work across the aisle to do what's best for our country." - Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

___

Lugar was "a true statesman whose decades of public service left an indelible mark on Indiana, our nation and our world. ... He was a brilliant scholar, a brave member of our armed forces, and a dedicated public servant who championed people and principle over party. ... In our increasingly divided society, everyone must ensure his legacy lives on by pledging to advance the Hoosier values of bipartisanship and cooperation that defined his life."- Indiana Democratic Rep. André Carson.

___

"Senator Richard Lugar was a Hoosier statesman without equal who worked tirelessly for peace, prosperity, and freedom at home and abroad. His wisdom, bipartisanship, and commitment to American ideals made our country stronger and the world safer. We mourn his loss, but we know his legacy will endure in those who follow his example of servant leadership." - Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski.

___

"Indianapolis mourns the loss of a native Hoosier and American statesman who changed the face of our city and embodied the heart of our nation. Senator Lugar's career is rightfully characterized by his time in the United States Senate and his outstanding leadership on matters of foreign security and international diplomacy. But he began his public life as a member of the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners, before becoming a visionary mayor who embraced the transformative potential of local government. He understood that progress could only occur when good ideas and good people came together — from all sides of the political landscape." - Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.