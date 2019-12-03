Reports shed new light on Chicago police chief’s firing

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago newspapers citing sources they’re not identifying are reporting that the city’s fired police chief was having drinks with a woman for hours the night officers found him hunched over the wheel of his SUV.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday for “ethical lapses,” just weeks before he was set to retire. She didn’t give specifics, citing an ongoing investigation and fairness to his family.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports he was drinking with a female member of his security detail. The Chicago Tribune published a similar report that doesn’t identify the woman other than to say it wasn’t his wife.

Johnson publicly blamed an issue with his medication and told Lightfoot he’d had “a couple of drinks with dinner.”

Messages left Tuesday with city and police spokesmen weren’t immediately returned.