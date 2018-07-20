Investigators identify truck that dropped rock, killing boy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say they have identified the truck from which a rock fell and hit a car, killing a child inside.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says investigators tentatively identified the vehicle and driver but that they would not speculate on the outcome of the case.

An 8-year-old boy, Noah Schwebach of Eagle River, died Thursday afternoon when a volleyball-size rock fell from the truck.

The rock crashed through the windshield of a hatchback car and struck the boy as he sat in the middle of the back seat.

A driver and three other passengers also were in the car on the Sterling Highway.

The car was in a construction zone where large vehicles were traveling.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.