Roy Lichtenstein Foundation announces closure, donations

NEW YORK (AP) — The Roy Lichtenstein Foundation in New York City says it's closing its doors and giving away its remaining holdings — with a first gift of 400 works to the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The gift to the Whitney was announced on Wednesday and represents about half of the foundation's holdings of the famed pop artist's work. The New York Times reports the foundation also will give historical material comprising nearly half a million documents to the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art.

Whitney Museum Director Adam Weinberg says the gift is one of the largest single-artist donations in the museum's history.

Foundation President Dorothy Lichtenstein says she supports handing off the group's holdings "and seeing what the future brings."

Foundation officials say smaller gifts will be given to other institutions.